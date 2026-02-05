Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Samantha Kazlausky, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III co-pilot, prepares to taxi and take-off during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, January 25, 2026. Palmetto Reach reinforced operational readiness across varied environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 00:27
|Photo ID:
|9514976
|VIRIN:
|260125-F-LH008-1067
|Resolution:
|7119x3051
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
