Palmetto Reach: Airmen Perform Mountainous Low-Level Flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron prepare to take-off in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, January 25, 2026. Palmetto Reach reinforced crew initiative and judgment during mission operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)