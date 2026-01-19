The U.S. Air Force Band’s District Brass plays for Gwynn Park Middle School students in Brandywine, Md., Jan. 15, 2026. The group performed tunes from a variety of styles including 1970s jazz, Latin dance, and Disney movie music to inspire and connect with the students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9489497
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-UD194-1012
|Resolution:
|5919x3938
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|BRANDYWINE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Band enriches local community [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Band enriches local community
No keywords found.