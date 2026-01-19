Air Force Band enriches local community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Band’s District Brass plays for students at St. Veronica’s Catholic School, Chantilly, Va., Jan. 13, 2026. The brass quintet and percussionist began doing community outreach in the mid-2010’s in addition to their Arlington National Cemetery duties, as a way of strengthening connections with the surrounding National Capital Region community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)