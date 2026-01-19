Air Force Band enriches local community

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell | The U.S. Air Force Band’s District Brass plays for students at St. Veronica’s Catholic School, Chantilly, Va., Jan. 13, 2026. The brass quintet and percussionist began doing community outreach in the mid-2010’s in addition to their Arlington National Cemetery duties, as a way of strengthening connections with the surrounding National Capital Region community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. -- A small ensemble from The U.S. Air Force Band’s Ceremonial Brass connected with local students through a unique musical mission. The group traded solemn duties for jazz and Disney tunes with the goal to inspire the next generation and showcase the Air Force's power to build community through song.

Six of the Ceremonial Brass bandsmen performed for three schools in the local area in January 2026. The small group aimed to inspire students and connect with community members as an extension of their primary mission in Arlington National Cemetery.

The group performed two shows for different age groups at St. Veronica’s Catholic School in Chantilly, Virginia, joined by nearby Montessori School of Fairfax students. Later that week, Ceremonial Brass performed for Gwynn Park Middle School in Brandywine, Maryland.

The Ceremonial Brass typically performs for Air Force funerals four days a week at Arlington National Cemetery. They created the six-member group called District Brass, consisting of a horn quintet and drummer, to expand their mission and hone their craft through playing diversified music from across genres in the National Capital Region.

“Playing for young musicians is a highlight for us,” said Master Sgt. Kristin Cazenave, trumpet player and noncommissioned officer in charge of priority events. “Representing the service, we get to showcase why music is such a powerful tool for our military to connect with bright-eyed students.”

Ceremonial Brass plays jazz-inspired tunes from the 1970s, Latin dance pieces, and Disney’s “We Don’t Talk about Bruno” to connect with young audiences.

“The Band’s diverse repertoire really spoke to my students,” said Nicholas Read, Gwynn Park Middle School band director. “They nearly jumped out of their chairs with the Disney piece, and I got a lot of questions after the performance about both the samba and Maynard Ferguson.”

The group’s members revolve around the musicians’ availability, with a few core instrumentalists coordinating the events and arranging the music for their unique instrumentation. Occasionally, they’ll invite students to join them to play a piece together to immerse them in what is possible.

“Musicians of this caliber visiting us is an amazing opportunity for our students,” said Chris Tolbert, St. Veronica’s Catholic School band director. “It shows the students what is achievable, and I hope it inspires them to continue in music like it inspired me, whether it’s to become a professional or just encourages them to keep practicing.”

The District Brass is slated to continue performing for the community and strengthening connections between the Air Force and the public through music.