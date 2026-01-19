Air Force Band enriches local community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students at St. Veronica’s Catholic School bow after performing alongside The Air Force Band’s District Brass in Chantilly, Va., Jan. 13, 2026. The group performed tunes from a variety of styles, including 1970s jazz, Latin dance, and Disney movie music to inspire and connect with the students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)