Students at St. Veronica’s Catholic School bow after performing alongside The Air Force Band’s District Brass in Chantilly, Va., Jan. 13, 2026. The group performed tunes from a variety of styles, including 1970s jazz, Latin dance, and Disney movie music to inspire and connect with the students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
This work, Air Force Band enriches local community [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Band enriches local community
