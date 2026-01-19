Air Force Band enriches local community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students at St. Veronica’s Catholic School perform alongside The Air Force Band’s District Brass in Chantilly, Va., Jan. 13, 2026. The District Brass group was formed eight years ago to extend the outreach mission of the Ceremonial Brass to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)