    Air Force Band enriches local community [Image 8 of 12]

    Air Force Band enriches local community

    BRANDYWINE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Band’s District Brass plays for Gwynn Park Middle School students, Brandywine, Md., Jan. 15, 2026. The students, all musicians, engaged in a question and answer session following the concert. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 09:34
    Photo ID: 9489491
    VIRIN: 260115-F-UD194-1008
    Resolution: 4522x1938
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: BRANDYWINE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Band enriches local community [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Band enriches local community

    Air Force Band
    excellence
    connection
    JBAB
    District Brass

