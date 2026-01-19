Air Force Band enriches local community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Rivera, percussionist with The U.S. Air Force Band’s Ceremonial Brass, performs with the District Brass at Gwynn Park Middle School, Brandywine, Md., Jan. 15, 2026. The group performed tunes from a variety of styles including 1970s jazz, Latin dance, and Disney movie music to inspire and connect with the students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)