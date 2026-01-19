U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Rivera, percussionist with The U.S. Air Force Band’s Ceremonial Brass, performs with the District Brass at Gwynn Park Middle School, Brandywine, Md., Jan. 15, 2026. The group performed tunes from a variety of styles including 1970s jazz, Latin dance, and Disney movie music to inspire and connect with the students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9489490
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-UD194-1007
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|BRANDYWINE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Band enriches local community [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Band enriches local community
No keywords found.