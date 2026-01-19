Air Force Band enriches local community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kristin Cazenave, trumpet player and noncommissioned officer in charge of priority events with The U.S. Air Force Band, performs alongside Tech. Sgt. Joshua Silva, trumpet player with The U.S. Air Force Band’s Ceremonial Brass, at St. Veronica’s Catholic School, Chantilly, Va., Jan. 13, 2026. Kazanave, one of the founding members of District Brass, helped create the program from her experience in the Air Force Regional Bands in Omaha, Neb., and Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)