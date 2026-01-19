Chris Tolbert, St. Veronica’s Catholic School band director, conducts his students and The U.S. Air Force Band’s District Brass in Chantilly, Va., Jan. 13, 2026. Tolbert led the group in playing the Air Force Hymn to immerse students in playing alongside professional musicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9489485
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-UD194-1002
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Band enriches local community [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Band enriches local community
No keywords found.