Air Force Band enriches local community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chris Tolbert, St. Veronica’s Catholic School band director, conducts his students and The U.S. Air Force Band’s District Brass in Chantilly, Va., Jan. 13, 2026. Tolbert led the group in playing the Air Force Hymn to immerse students in playing alongside professional musicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)