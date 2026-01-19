Air Force Band enriches local community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Rivera, percussionist with The U.S. Air Force Band’s Ceremonial Brass, speaks with Gwynn Park Middle School band students in Brandywine, Md., Jan. 15, 2026. Students asked the Airmen questions following the performance, including how long the musicians had played their instruments, if they had ever wanted to quit, and how much they got paid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)