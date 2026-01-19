(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Band enriches local community

    Air Force Band enriches local community

    BRANDYWINE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luis Rivera, percussionist with The U.S. Air Force Band's Ceremonial Brass, speaks with Gwynn Park Middle School band students in Brandywine, Md., Jan. 15, 2026. Students asked the Airmen questions following the performance, including how long the musicians had played their instruments, if they had ever wanted to quit, and how much they got paid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026
    Photo ID: 9489494
    VIRIN: 260115-F-UD194-1010
    Resolution: 3938x2623
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: BRANDYWINE, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Band enriches local community, by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Band enriches local community

    Air Force Band
    excellence
    connection
    JBAB
    District Brass

