Students listen as The U.S. Air Force Band’s District Brass plays for Gwynn Park Middle School, Brandywine, Md., Jan. 15, 2026. Students wrote reflections after listening, frequently noting they were inspired to practice more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9489493
|VIRIN:
|260115-F-UD194-1009
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|BRANDYWINE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Band enriches local community [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Band enriches local community
No keywords found.