Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, addresses Defenders assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Filler spoke to defenders about leadership, readiness, and the importance of their role in securing the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)