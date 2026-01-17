Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, listens as Senior Airman John Hau, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, center, gives a post brief within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Hau explained mission capabilities and daily operations that enable the protection of personnel, resources, and critical infrastructure for the assigned post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)