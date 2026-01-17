Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, speaks with defenders on patrol assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. The engagement allowed defenders to share feedback and discuss challenges associated with securing a joint operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)