    Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW [Image 5 of 11]

    Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, speaks with defenders on patrol assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. The engagement allowed defenders to share feedback and discuss challenges associated with securing a joint operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 03:21
    Photo ID: 9484281
    VIRIN: 260107-F-AO111-1022
    Resolution: 5525x3676
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Defenders
    AFCENT
    Security Forces
    379 ESFS
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

