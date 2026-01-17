Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, greets Defenders assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Filler spoke to defenders during a formation as part of a visit focused on leadership engagement and force protection operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)