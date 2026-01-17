Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, is saluted by Staff Sgt. Mya Bullocks, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, left, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Filler and his team visited the 379th ESFS and received a brief from Bullocks and a report on installation security and force protection operations for the post location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)