Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Filler engaged directly with defenders to gain insight into their roles supporting base defense and integrated force protection efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)