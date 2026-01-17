Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, speaks to a defender assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Filler listened to feedback from defenders in support of airfield security and force protection operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)