Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, far right, listens as Master Sgt. Anthony Lopez, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Base Area Defense program manager, left, gives a program brief within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Filler’s visit focused on understanding how defenders integrate training, equipment, and manpower to protect personnel and resources across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)