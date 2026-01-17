U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection addresses Defenders in a formation assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Defenders listened as leaders spoke during a formation highlighting the importance of readiness and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 03:21
|Photo ID:
|9484287
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-AO111-1106
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.