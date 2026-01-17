Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, conducts post checks with defenders assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. During the visit, Filler observed defensive posture and spoke with Airmen about training, readiness, and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)