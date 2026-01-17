Brig Gen Brian A. Filler visits Defenders at 379 AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian A. Filler, director of Security Forces, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, left, listens to Tech. Sgt. Tyler Strobele, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Squadron counter-small unmanned aircraft systems NCOIC, right, give a brief within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2026. Filler’s visit focused on how defenders integrate, training, equipment, and manpower to protect personnel and resources across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)