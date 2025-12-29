(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251205-N-OV429-1010 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Length of Service certificate to Vanessa Shaw during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Shaw was recognized for ten years of dedicated government service. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

