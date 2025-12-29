Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-N-OV429-1003 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Charmine Baluyut during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Baluyut was recognized for professional achievement in the superior performance of her duties while serving as Warehouse Supervisor for the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).