Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

251205-N-OV429-1004 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joseph Krausmccarty during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Krausmccarty was recognized for his superior performance and selection as the command’s Senior Sailor of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes top-performing Sailors who exemplify the Navy's core values and leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).