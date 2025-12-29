Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-N-OV429-1007 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Letter of Commendation to Ryan Burns during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Burns was recognized for his superior performance as an Industrial Hygienist, leading to his selection as the command's Senior Civilian of the Quarter, fourth quarter, fiscal year 2025. The Civilian of the quarter program recognizes and rewards civilian staff in the command for their dedication, leadership, and sustained superior performance in support of the command's mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).