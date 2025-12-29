(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251205-N-OV429-1007 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Letter of Commendation to Ryan Burns during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Burns was recognized for his superior performance as an Industrial Hygienist, leading to his selection as the command's Senior Civilian of the Quarter, fourth quarter, fiscal year 2025. The Civilian of the quarter program recognizes and rewards civilian staff in the command for their dedication, leadership, and sustained superior performance in support of the command's mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 08:08
    Photo ID: 9463560
    VIRIN: 251205-N-OV429-1007
    Resolution: 4772x3181
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Awards and Ceremonies
    Awards & Recognition

