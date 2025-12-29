Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-N-OV429-1009 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Length of Service certificate to Leigh Sommers during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Sommers was recognized for ten years of dedicated government service. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).