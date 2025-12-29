251205-N-OV429-1009 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Length of Service certificate to Leigh Sommers during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Sommers was recognized for ten years of dedicated government service. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 08:08
|Photo ID:
|9463579
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-OV429-1009
|Resolution:
|4533x3022
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.