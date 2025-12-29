Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-N-OV429-1005 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kanisha Short during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Short was recognized for her superior performance and selection as the command's Junior Sailor of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes top-performing Sailors who exemplify the Navy's core values and leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).