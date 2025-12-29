(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251205-N-OV429-1005 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kanisha Short during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Short was recognized for her superior performance and selection as the command's Junior Sailor of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes top-performing Sailors who exemplify the Navy's core values and leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 08:08
    Photo ID: 9463558
    VIRIN: 251205-N-OV429-1005
    Resolution: 4772x3181
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Awards and Ceremonies
    Awards & Recognition

