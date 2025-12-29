251205-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Chief Hospital Corpsman Marc Petrino during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Petrino was recognized for meritorious service as the leading chief petty officer for the command's directorate for administration. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 08:08
|Photo ID:
|9463554
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-OV429-1001
|Resolution:
|5024x3349
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.