Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to Chief Hospital Corpsman Marc Petrino during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Petrino was recognized for meritorious service as the leading chief petty officer for the command's directorate for administration. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).