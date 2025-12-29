Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

251205-N-OV429-1002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Steven Hinkle during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Hinkle was recognized for his professional achievement while serving as the leading petty officer for the command's dental department. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).
