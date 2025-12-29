Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-N-OV429-1006 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospitalman Apprentice Dylan Jordan during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Jordan was recognized for his superior performance and selection as the command's Blue Jacket of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes top-performing junior Sailors who exemplify the Navy's core values and leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall).