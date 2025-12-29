Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Conducts December Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251205-N-OV429-1008 NEWPORT, R.I. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Capt. Rona Green, commanding officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a Length of Service certificate to Jewell Garcia during an awards ceremony onboard NMRTC New England, Newport, R.I., Dec. 5, 2025. Garcia was recognized for 15 years of dedicated government service. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)