Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Mullis, 355th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, conducts temperature checks for the Thanksgiving meal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. Base leaders dedicated time to help serve the Thanksgiving meal to DM service members, showing appreciation for their impact to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
