Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

Gergana Tomei, an Aramark chef working with the 355th Force Support Squadron Desert Inn Dining Facility, peels sweet potatoes for the Thanksgiving day meal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. The DFAC team prepared Thanksgiving meal options including roast turkey and gravy, baked ham with glaze, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, and an assortment of other side dishes. Base leaders dedicated time to help serve the Thanksgiving meal to DM service members, showing appreciation for their impact to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)