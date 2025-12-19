(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 2 of 12]

    Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    Gergana Tomei, an Aramark chef working with the 355th Force Support Squadron Desert Inn Dining Facility, peels sweet potatoes for the Thanksgiving day meal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. The DFAC team prepared Thanksgiving meal options including roast turkey and gravy, baked ham with glaze, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, and an assortment of other side dishes. Base leaders dedicated time to help serve the Thanksgiving meal to DM service members, showing appreciation for their impact to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 19:23
    Photo ID: 9458126
    VIRIN: 251127-F-BG083-1061
    Resolution: 5488x3651
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Desert Inn Dining Facility
    DFAC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    senior leaders
    Thanksgiving meal
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

