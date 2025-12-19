Senior leaders from across the 355th Wing pose alongside their spouses before serving Airmen and Soldiers a traditional thanksgiving meal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. Senior leaders serving lower ranking personnel a fresh cooked holiday meal is a long standing military tradition for U.S. dining facilities across the Air Force on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9458129
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-BG083-1137
|Resolution:
|5203x3462
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.