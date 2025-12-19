(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 5 of 12]

    Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    Senior leaders from across the 355th Wing pose alongside their spouses before serving Airmen and Soldiers a traditional thanksgiving meal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. Senior leaders serving lower ranking personnel a fresh cooked holiday meal is a long standing military tradition for U.S. dining facilities across the Air Force on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 19:23
    Photo ID: 9458129
    VIRIN: 251127-F-BG083-1137
    Resolution: 5203x3462
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Desert Inn Dining Facility
    DFAC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    senior leaders
    Thanksgiving meal
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

