U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps veterans and their families gather for a Thanksgiving day meal in the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. These families have dined at the DFAC on Thanksgiving Day for the last 15 years – establishing a military family tradition at Davis-Monthan AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9458128
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-BG083-1131
|Resolution:
|5874x3908
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.