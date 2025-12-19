(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

    Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps veterans and their families gather for a Thanksgiving day meal in the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. These families have dined at the DFAC on Thanksgiving Day for the last 15 years – establishing a military family tradition at Davis-Monthan AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 19:23
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS

    Desert Inn Dining Facility
    DFAC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    senior leaders
    Thanksgiving meal
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

