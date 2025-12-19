Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps veterans and their families gather for a Thanksgiving day meal in the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. These families have dined at the DFAC on Thanksgiving Day for the last 15 years – establishing a military family tradition at Davis-Monthan AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)