Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing Command Chief, carves a turkey to serve servicemembers, veterans and their families on Thanksgiving day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. The Desert Inn Dining Facility offered a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal with 355th Wing senior leaders continuing the longstanding military tradition of serving Airmen, Soldiers and other personnel the holiday meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)