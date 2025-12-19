U.S. Air Force Col Daniel Craig, 355th Mission Support Group Commander, left, and Senior Airman Brandon Cortez, 355th Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, carve and serve turkey during a Thanksgiving day meal in the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. Senior leaders serving personnel a fresh cooked holiday meal is a long-standing military tradition for U.S. dining facilities across the Air Force on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9458127
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-BG083-1110
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter