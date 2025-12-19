Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col Daniel Craig, 355th Mission Support Group Commander, left, and Senior Airman Brandon Cortez, 355th Force Support Squadron food services journeyman, carve and serve turkey during a Thanksgiving day meal in the Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. Senior leaders serving personnel a fresh cooked holiday meal is a long-standing military tradition for U.S. dining facilities across the Air Force on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)