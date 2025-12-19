Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing Deputy Commander, center left, and Mark Irvin, local civic leader, center right, pose for a photo with spouses of 355th Wing senior leaders on Thanksgiving day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. More than 15 of DM’s senior leaders and their spouses donned Desert Inn Dining Facility apparel to serve a fresh cooked holiday meal – a long-standing military tradition for U.S. dining facilities across the Air Force on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)