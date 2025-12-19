U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing Deputy Commander, center left, and Mark Irvin, local civic leader, center right, pose for a photo with spouses of 355th Wing senior leaders on Thanksgiving day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. More than 15 of DM’s senior leaders and their spouses donned Desert Inn Dining Facility apparel to serve a fresh cooked holiday meal – a long-standing military tradition for U.S. dining facilities across the Air Force on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9458136
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-BG083-1221
|Resolution:
|5148x3425
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.