Mess attendants contracted by the 355th Force Support Squadron Dining Facility rinse dishes before loading the dishwasher during the Thanksgiving Day meal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. This year, the DFAC prepared a traditional thanksgiving meal for over 200 servicemembers, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9458132
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-BG083-1166
|Resolution:
|5372x3574
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.