Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

Mess attendants contracted by the 355th Force Support Squadron Dining Facility rinse dishes before loading the dishwasher during the Thanksgiving Day meal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. This year, the DFAC prepared a traditional thanksgiving meal for over 200 servicemembers, veterans, and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)