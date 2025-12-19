Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force veteran receives food from a 355th Wing senior leader during the annual Thanksgiving day meal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. The 355th Force Support Squadron’s Desert Inn Dining Facility team prepared Thanksgiving meal options including roast turkey and gravy, baked ham with glaze, mashed potatoes, and an assortment of other side dishes. Base leaders dedicated time to help serve the Thanksgiving meal to DM service members, veterans, and their families, showing appreciation for their impact to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)