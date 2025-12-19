Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lewis Tobin, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive electrical and environmental systems journeyman smiles as his Thanksgiving meal is prepared at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. The Desert Inn Dining Facility prepares a traditional Thanksgiving meal each year for Airmen stationed away from family, filling the gap of a home cooked meal prepared and served with honor and respect for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)