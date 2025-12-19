U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lewis Tobin, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive electrical and environmental systems journeyman smiles as his Thanksgiving meal is prepared at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. The Desert Inn Dining Facility prepares a traditional Thanksgiving meal each year for Airmen stationed away from family, filling the gap of a home cooked meal prepared and served with honor and respect for their service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9458131
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-BG083-1162
|Resolution:
|2853x1898
|Size:
|383.88 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.