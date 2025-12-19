Davis-Monthan senior leaders serve Thanksgiving meal to service members, veterans, and their families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing Commander, left, serves freshly carved turkey to Airman 1st Class Ethan Hogan, 55th Electronic Combat Group cyber security technician, on Thanksgiving day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2025. The 355th Force Support Squadron’s Desert Inn Dining Facility team prepared Thanksgiving meal options including roast turkey and gravy, baked ham with glaze, mashed potatoes, and an assortment of other side dishes. Base leaders dedicated time to help serve the Thanksgiving meal to DM service members, showing appreciation for their impact to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)