Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

A German Air Force Airman rolls a fuel hose toward an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. Once the hose is returned to the aircraft, the Airmen and German military members repack it and prepare for the next iteration of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
