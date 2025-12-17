Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Air Force Airman runs a fire extinguisher and fuel can to a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) team at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. FARP operations rely on teamwork, with support personnel delivering fuel and tools while the FARP team ensures aircraft are refueled efficiently and securely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)