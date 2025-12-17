Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Air Force Airman runs with the fuel hose from an HC-130J Combat King II during Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Nov. 17, 2025. The German FARP team headed toward a simulated aircraft needing to be refueled, honing their ability to execute fast, coordinated movements that mirror real-world mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)