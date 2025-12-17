Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

A German Air Force Airman runs with the fuel hose from an HC-130J Combat King II during Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Nov. 17, 2025. The German FARP team headed toward a simulated aircraft needing to be refueled, honing their ability to execute fast, coordinated movements that mirror real-world mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 13:01
|Photo ID:
|9451521
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-WH802-2831
|Resolution:
|6951x4634
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
