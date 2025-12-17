Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Butler, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, works with a German Air Force Airman to connect a fuel hose to an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. The two countries trained together on proper safety procedures and Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 13:01
Photo ID:
|9451529
VIRIN:
|251118-F-WH802-2764
Resolution:
|8256x5504
Size:
|20.56 MB
Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
