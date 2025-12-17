Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Butler, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, works with a German Air Force Airman to connect a fuel hose to an HC-130J Combat King II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. The two countries trained together on proper safety procedures and Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)