Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron observe German Air Force Airmen as they participate in a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. Moody AFB hosted the German service members to collaborate on FARP operations at single-, double-, and three-point refueling sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)
11.18.2025
12.18.2025
9451519
251118-F-WH802-2097
5607x3738
9.99 MB
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|1
|0
