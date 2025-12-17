Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron observe German Air Force Airmen as they participate in a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. Moody AFB hosted the German service members to collaborate on FARP operations at single-, double-, and three-point refueling sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)