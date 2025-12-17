(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron observe German Air Force Airmen as they participate in a Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 17, 2025. Moody AFB hosted the German service members to collaborate on FARP operations at single-, double-, and three-point refueling sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:01
    Photo ID: 9451519
    VIRIN: 251118-F-WH802-2097
    Resolution: 5607x3738
    Size: 9.99 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action
    Fueling the Fight: U.S. and German Airmen in Action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery